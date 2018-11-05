Be a Better Voter, week 6: It's Election Day

Well, we made it. After a long campaign, Election Day is here. More than 539,000 Minnesotans have already cast their ballots, and the rest of the state’s voters head to the polls to vote for a new governor, attorney general other federal, state and local offices.

Three things to do Find your polling place: Of course, we know you’ve already done this, but just to be sure, visit the Secretary of State’s website to look up your voting location. Most locations open at 7 a.m., but some locations in small towns may not open until 10 a.m. All voting locations in the state close at 8 p.m., but anyone already in line at that time will be allowed to vote. See your sample ballot here. Make sure you’re registered to vote: Look up your registration status here. If you aren’t registered, don’t worry! You can still register at your polling place on Election Day. Here’s what you’ll need to bring with you. An important note: If someone you know is homeless, they can still vote. Let us know know about any voting problems you encounter: The Star Tribune is participating in ProPublica’s Electionland project to monitor and report any voting issues around the nation on Election Day. We’re on the lookout for any problems that prevent people from voting — such as long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines, voter intimidation and changed voting locations. To let us know how your voting experience went or to tell us if you encountered anything that stopped you or others from casting a ballot, here’s how to sign up.

Just joining us? If you’re just joining us, don’t forget to check out the previous installments of our Be a Better Voter series to bring yourself up to speed before Election Day: Week 1: Sign up and stay informed: A couple small steps now can be sure you stay informed on the latest news until Election Day. Learn more about how to register, mark key deadlines on your calendar, and be sure you’re ready to cast a ballot when the time comes. Visit Week 1 here. Week 2: Getting to know the candidates: There are a lot more candidates running for office than just the ones you’re hearing about. Explore tools for learning about both the big-name candidates and those running for local offices near you. Visit Week 2 here. Week 3: Campaign finance: All those political ads you’re seeing on TV are expensive. Learn more about the money candidates are raising and spending, who is giving it to them, and what that means. Visit Week 3 here. Week 4: Learn how to read polls: There are lots of polls coming out in key races (including some of our own here at the Star Tribune) — but there’s an art to reading and interpreting them. Visit Week 4 here to find out how. Week 5: Answering your questions: You asked, we answered. See what readers wanted to know about how elections work — like how do they decide the order of names on the ballot, anyway? Visit Week 5 here.