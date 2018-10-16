Be a Better Voter, week 3: What you need to know about campaign finance

It’s officially crunch time. Election Day is just three weeks away, and candidates for local, state and federal offices are preparing their final pushes as they campaign across Minnesota.

Early voting is well underway, with more than 85,000 absentee ballots already returned — roughly on pace with the 2016 presidential election and significantly ahead of the 2014 midterms.

As always, check out our voter guide for information about where major candidates for statewide and federal offices stands on the issues that matter most to you. Use our election calendar to automatically add key dates to your Google or iPhone. Head over to the Voter Information Project for information about all the candidates on your ballot. And don’t forget to subscribe to our morning politics newsletter to stay on top of all the latest Minnesota campaign news.

