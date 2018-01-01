A Twin Cities man was the first to shoot in an exchange with two law enforcement officers on the Iron Range that left him dead and a sheriff’s deputy wounded, state investigators said.

Jeffrey John Golnick, 40, of Chaska, died in the foot pursuit early in the afternoon on Dec. 22 in Gilbert, about 4 miles northeast of Eveleth, after wounding a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Deputy Derrick Deutsch and Gilbert police officer Joseph Bradach returned fire, and Golnick was pronounced dead at the scene, the BCA said in a statement Friday. The agency did not say which officer killed him.

Deutsch, who was treated and released at a Duluth hospital, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for one year and with the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office for two years before that.

Bradach is a six-year veteran of the Gilbert Police Department.

The deputy and police officer were searching for an individual on a warrant shortly before the shooting, the BCA previously reported. The officers saw a vehicle, with two occupants, they thought was linked to the wanted person.

Golnick, not the person who was wanted, got out and ran, the agency continued.

A foot chase ended in an alley, and a handgun was recovered, according to the BCA.

According to court records, Golnick was convicted of use of deadly force against a peace officer in 2006 after a confrontation with police in the Iron Range town of Virginia, Minn. He was released from prison in April 2016.