The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the two officers who shot and killed a man Sunday in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood as Matthew Jones and Vincent Adams.

Both officers have been with the St. Paul Police Department for five years and have been placed on standard administrative leave as the BCA continues to investigate what led the officers to fire their weapons and fatally wound William James Hughes, 43. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Ramsey County medical examiners office said.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of shots fired in an apartment around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, the officers entered an enclosed porch and knocked on one of two interior doors leading to the apartment. A man, identified by family as William “Billy” Hughes, 45, came out through the other door. At one point the officers discharged their firearms, striking Hughes.

Hughes was pronounced deceased at the scene.

BCA investigators later recovered a gun at the scene. Both officers were wearing body cameras, which captured the incident, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.

“This is an open and active investigation and the BCA continues to conduct interviews and analyze evidence to determine the facts of the incident,” the statement said.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for review.

The BCA asked anybody who saw or captured the shooting on video to call 651-793-7000.

On Monday, Hughes’ family demanded the release of police bodycam footage and data from 911 calls. About 60 people gathered at the American Indian Center in Minneapolis to remember Hughes and demand an end to police shootings.

Hughes was the third person in the Twin Cities to die this year after being shot by police.