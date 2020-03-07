The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified three police officers involved in an arrest in St. Cloud on Wednesday during which a man became unresponsive and later died.

• Officer Brandon Leuthardt has been with the St. Cloud Police Department for four years. Leuthardt deployed his Taser.

• Officer Jessica Schlieman has been with the department for 24 years. She also deployed her Taser.

• Officer Zachary Scholl has been with the department for one year.

David John Beckes, 41, died at St. Cloud Hospital shortly after being taken there by ambulance from his apartment at 23 SE. Wilson Av., the BCA said.

At 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress, according to the BCA. The woman who called reported that before the assault, the man, later identified as Beckes, had been unresponsive and possibly having a seizure. She then told dispatch that he came to and became physically aggressive toward her, assaulting and choking her.

When the officers arrived, no one answered and they had to break the door to gain entry. Upon encountering Beckes, they shot him with a Taser while trying to subdue him, and “at one point, Beckes became unresponsive” and was taken to the hospital, the BCA said in a news release.

The woman suffered minor injuries from the assault, and one officer was slightly injured during the arrest, police said.

All three officers involved have been placed on standard paid leave. The BCA is overseeing the investigation at the request of St. Cloud police.