The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed a suicidal man with a knife last week.

Officers Ryan Keyes and Neal Walsh both fired their weapons at Travis Jordan, 36, after he emerged from his home in the 3700 block of Morgan Ave. N. armed with a large kitchen knife, according to the BCA. Body cameras captured video and audio of the shooting. Both officers have been with the department for 11 months and are on standard administrative leave.

Jordan was killed Nov. 9 after a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, asked police to do a wellness check on Jordan, because she believed that he would hurt himself.

According to a transcript of her 911 call, the woman is heard telling the dispatcher that he “wasn’t violent” and made no mention of him being armed. Jordan’s relatives say that she later called back to alert authorities that Jordan may have armed himself with a knife, but it’s unclear whether that information was passed on to officers, who had already arrived on scene.

According to the BCA, they then tried to make contact with Jordan to check his elfare and he emerged through the front door with the knife when he was shot.

Friends and relatives described Jordan, a Maui, Hawaii, native, as an easygoing man, who was gentle despite his struggles with depression and bipolar disorder. The shooting renewed calls from Minneapolis city councilmembers for better responses to mental health crises, namely an expansion of the department’s mental health co-responder program, which pairs officers with counselors on calls involving mental health crises.