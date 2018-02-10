MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Authorities have released the name of a Maple Grove police officer who shot and wounded a knife-wielding man during a confrontation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 20-year veteran Jeff Albers and another officer went to 50-year-old DeWayne Burlingham's home in Maple Grove Wednesday following a 911 hang-up call. Investigators say Burlingham began injuring himself with a knife, shouting "shoot me" at the officers.

The officers fired stun guns but they were ineffective. Burlingham came toward the officers with the knife when Albers shot him.

Burlingham got back on his feet with the knife and began hurting himself. Other officers arrived and used a stun gun to subdue him.

Burlingham was taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt. Albers and two other officers are on standard administrative leave.