Authorities have identified the domestic violence suspect who was shot by a central Minnesota sheriff’s deputy with a beanbag round and seriously wounded.

Robert A. Anderson, 44, of Motley, was struck on May 22 from the round fired by a Morrison County deputy near the town of Genola, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Tuesday.

Anderson was taken to nearby St. Gabriel’s Hospital, then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital and eventually transferred to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment. He was in satisfactory condition Wednesday morning, an HCMC spokeswoman said.

Deputies responded to a call of a knife-wielding suspect around 4:15 p.m. and found the person’s vehicle stuck in a field, with the person having fled the scene, outside the central Minnesota town of Genola and about 12 miles east of Little Falls.

After a short standoff, a deputy fired the beanbag round — a common form of less-lethal force used by law enforcement.

Anderson’s criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for armed robbery, burglary, assault, stalking and theft, according to court records.

Bill Vanden Avond was identified as the deputy who shot Anderson. The deputy has been in law enforcement for 11 years, including the past four with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

BCA agents are investigating the use of force and will present its findings without recommendation to the County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the domestic violence case.