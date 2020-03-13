Authorities have identified the Cass County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal shooting in Backus, Minn.

Deputy Mike Germain, a seven-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on standard administrative leave, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Germain fatally shot a man approaching with a gun outside a lakeside home where another man was found dead inside.

Deputies directed “multiple commands” toward 57-year-old Keith P. Haux before Germain shot and killed him, the BCA said. Haux was killed soon after he fatally shot his neighbor, 72-year-old Maynard L. Anderson, early Sunday afternoon in the victim’s home along Pine Mountain Lake, the BCA said.

Anderson’s 70-year-old wife, Carol, hid in a closet during the encounter and called 911, according to son Daniel Anderson.

The BCA is still investigating.