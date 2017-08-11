State investigators obtained a search warrant to examine the work-issued iPhones of the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, according to records released Thursday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had already obtained the work phones of Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity, but after reviewing their investigation with the Hennepin County attorney’s office, the office “requested that the BCA obtain telephone data from both Officer Harrity and Officer Noor’s department-issued phones,” said a BCA agent who applied for the warrant.

Examining the cellphones “may more clearly define the actions of Officers Noor and Harrity both before and post shooting,” the BCA said.

The warrant also reveals that Noor, who is accused of shooting and killing Damond, has still not provided a statement to BCA investigators. Harrity has spoken to the BCA.

The requested data “may contain information not yet provided” as part of the investigation, the BCA wrote.

A warrant obtained by the BCA last week said that Minneapolis police command staff voluntarily provided to investigators bodycam videos, the patrol vehicle involved in the shooting, audio of 911 calls and police radio traffic, and the officers’ iPhones. The two officers had not turned on their body cameras, but other officers who responded afterward had activated theirs.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

A spokesman for Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday that it is not known when the BCA will turn its investigation over to prosecutors. The office did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Damond, 40, a native of Australia who was engaged to be married, was shot and killed July 15 by Noor when she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her Fulton neighborhood home.

A previously released search warrant said that a woman “slapped” the back of the patrol vehicle before Noor fired from the passenger seat across his partner, striking and killing Damond.

The death of Damond, who moved to Minneapolis about two years ago, has attracted international attention and led to the resignation of Police Chief Janeé Harteau.