The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has completed its investigation involving St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao, accused of soliciting a bribe for his mayoral campaign.

The BCA said Friday that the Scott County attorney’s office will review the findings, which won’t be made public until the case is closed.

The allegations stem from a February meeting between Thao, lobbyist Sarah Clarke and some of her clients about potential changes to St. Paul’s food packaging regulations — an issue that Thao might have to address on the campaign trail and that could also come before him on the council.

Clarke said Thao told them that he needed “resources to spread his message,” which they interpreted as a request for a contribution.

Afterward, Angela Marlow, then Thao’s campaign manager, texted Clarke: “Dai asked me to see if I could get a donation from your clients or yourself for his mayor campaign? My understanding is that they are leaving tomorrow. We will certainly rethink this issue.”

Thao fired Marlow after the allegations emerged. He has repeatedly said he is cooperating with the BCA investigation.

At the city’s DFL endorsing convention Saturday, Thao called the allegations against him “dirty tricks” and said he was not surprised by them because he is fighting against the status quo and racial injustice. Convention delegates failed to endorse a candidate for mayor.

Scott County is handling the investigation to avoid a potential conflict of interest, as Marlow works for Ramsey County and Thao for St. Paul. Officials with Scott County could not be immediately reached for comment.