OGEMA, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deaths of three people in a home in Becker County.
Law officers were called to the home off Highway 34 in rural Ogema in northwestern Minnesota on Monday.
The bodies will be taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and autopsies.
No one is in custody. Investigators say there's no indication of a threat to the public.
The BCA says the investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
