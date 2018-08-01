Veracruz vs. Monarcas 0000 GMT

Atlas vs. Pumas 0200 GMT

Necaxa vs. Lobos 2200 GMT

Pachuca vs. America 0000 GMT

Cruz Azul vs. Tigres 0200 GMT

Monterrey vs. Queretaro 0206 GMT

Toluca vs. Chivas 1700 GMT

Santos vs. Puebla 2300 GMT

Tijuana vs. Leon 0106 GMT