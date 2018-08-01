1st_$65,000, alc, 4YO up, 2 1/16mi, hrdl., showers.

Off 1:00. Time 3:52.73. Firm. Scratched_Sixty Five. Also Ran_Whitman's Poetry, Go Get the Basil, Canaveral. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $12.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-3-6) paid $11.47. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-3) paid $28.00.

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.