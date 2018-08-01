2nd_$32,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, showers.
Off 1:33. Time 1:54.54. Fast. Scratched_Lady Vicki. Also Ran_Bridge of Sighs, Eight Minute Ellie, Say Cin Cin, You Promise. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $32.25. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $44.50. $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $23.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-6) paid $61.45. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $62.37.
(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Police: Bush's doctor's killing may have been act of revenge
A man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, authorities said Wednesday.
Nation
More police body cam video shows aftermath of Vegas shooting
Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last October.
Variety
Union calls for more prison officers after guard's death
The union representing Minnesota corrections employees is calling for more prison officers and changes to inmate discipline rules following a prison guard's death last month.
Nation
Professor who supported sex-assault defendant loses job
Plymouth State University's president says an employee who publicly supported a guidance counselor who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old won't be rehired after calling the teen a "pursuer."
National
Judge: Michigan can't eliminate straight-party voting
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Michigan can't eliminate straight-party voting, saying that preventing voters from checking a single box to vote for all of a party's candidates would lead to long lines at the polls and discriminate against blacks, who tend to use the straight-party option at a higher rate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.