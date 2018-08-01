7th_$42,560, stk, 3YO up, 1¼mi, clear.

Barbosa Memorial S.

Off 5:52. Time 2:05.76. Fast. Also Ran_Bold Banker, Mister Hayes, Sambrook Edge, Handsome Franco, Pontastic. $1 Pick 6 (7-4-9-4-10-3) 5 Correct Paid $106.80, 4 Correct Paid $4.40. $1 Pick 4 (9-4-10-3) 3 Correct Paid $46.25. $1 Pick 3 (4-10-3) 3 Correct Paid $59.95. $1 Superfecta (3-2-8-5) paid $19.45. Daily Double (10-3) paid $19.00. Exacta (3-2) paid $7.80. $1 Trifecta (3-2-8) paid $10.15.

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.