3rd_$6,000, cl, 4YO up, 6f, clear.

Off 3:47. Time 1:16.14. Fast. Scratched_Blanquizada. Also Ran_El Hebreos, Mujeriego, Bori Bori, Amanda Lee C. Daily Double (7-4) paid $16.90. Exacta (4-6) paid $7.30. $1 Trifecta (4-6-8) paid $7.40. Consolation Double (7-3) paid $3.20.

