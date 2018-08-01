2nd_$6,000, cl, 4YO up, 6f, clear.

Off 3:19. Time 1:15.63. Fast. Scratched_Oceanico. Also Ran_Corcovado, Mi Hermano Joe, Javier D, El Super Agente. Daily Double (4-7) paid $38.90. Exacta (7-1) paid $12.10.

