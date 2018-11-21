The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses:
Receiving votes: Dodge County, Elk River/Zimmerman, Lakeville North, North Wright County, East Ridge, Anoka, Stillwater Area.
Receiving votes: Minneapolis, Holy Family Catholic, Faribault, Red Wing, Willmar, Mankato East/Loyola, Chisago Lakes Area, Totine-Grace.
West Metro Twin Cities man nabbed in Europe 7 years after allegedly faking death for $2M insurance payout
