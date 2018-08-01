1st_$50,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 2YO F, 5½f.

2nd_$37,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

3rd_$50,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.

4th_$25,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.

5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

6th_$77,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 5½f.

a-Coupled.

7th_$85,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.

8th_$87,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.

9th_$200,000, stk, 3YO, 1 1/16mi.

National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes

10th_$40,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO, 6½f.

