1st_$3,300, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f.

2nd_$3,400, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f.

3rd_$50,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Fiesta Mile Stakes

4th_$3,800, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 2½f.

5th_$5,200, , 2YO, .

6th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame Stakes

7th_$5,200, , 2YO, 4f.

8th_$10,000, stk, 3YO up, 3½f.

Colors of the Wind Paint and Appaloosa Stakes

9th_$38,853, stk, 2YO, 3½f.

TQHA Sales Futurity Juvenile Stakes

10th_$15,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f.

Colors of the Alamo Paint and Appaloosa Futurity

11th_$5,400, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f.

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.