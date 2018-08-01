1st_$16,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

2nd_$16,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

3rd_$19,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

4th_$14,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

5th_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

6th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 1mi.

Malvern Rose Stakes

7th_$28,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

8th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

a-Coupled.

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.