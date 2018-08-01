1st_$16,200, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 7f.
Scratched_Abandoned.
2nd_$6,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
3rd_$6,200, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
4th_$7,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
5th_$6,200, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
6th_$14,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
7th_$6,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
8th_$9,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
9th_$6,200, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
