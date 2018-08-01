1st_$22,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
2nd_$42,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 5½f.
3rd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
5th_$15,000, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
6th_$47,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
7th_$55,000, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
8th_$45,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
9th_$22,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
a,b-Coupled.
10th_$5,307, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
11th_$6,103, hcp, 3YO up, 1¾mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
12th_$11,816, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
13th_$11,816, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1½mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
14th_$5,837, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
