1st_$15,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
2nd_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
3rd_$20,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
4th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
5th_$31,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi.
6th_$34,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
7th_$15,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
8th_$14,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi.
9th_$17,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f.
(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
