1st_$16,200, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

2nd_$44,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

a-Coupled.

3rd_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

4th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

5th_$11,500, mdn cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 6f.

6th_$42,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

7th_$17,800, mdn cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

8th_$43,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

9th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

a-Coupled.

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.