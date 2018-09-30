SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — Brittney Griner scored 15 points to help the United States beat Australia 73-56 and win the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Sunday night.

It was the third consecutive World Cup title for the U.S., something the country had never accomplished in its illustrious history. The victory gave the U.S. 10 World Cup gold medals and was the 22nd win in a row overall for the Americans dating back to the bronze medal game in 2006. That was the same year that Australia won its only World Cup title. The Americans lost to Russia in the semifinals and haven't lost since in the World Cup or Olympics.

Diana Taurasi, who scored 13 points, helped the U.S. get off to a strong start with a 10-0 lead. Australia could only get within three the rest of the way. It was the first time in the tournament that the U.S. didn't trail in a game. As the final seconds wound down, Taurasi hugged all her teammates and coaches on the bench.

The victory gave Sue Bird a fourth World Cup gold medal and fifth medal overall in the tournament. Both are the most for any player. It also made Dawn Staley the first person ever to win a World Cup title as a player, assistant and head coach.