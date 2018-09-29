SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — A place in the gold medal game was at stake for the U.S., Belgium, Spain and Australia at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Saturday.
The Americans are trying to reach the final for the third straight time. They'll have to beat a Belgium team that is playing in its first Worlds and has exceeded its own expectations by making the final four.
Spain used a 19-0 run to start the fourth quarter and knock off Canada on Friday night. The host nation will have a boisterous crowd behind them when it faces Australia in the second semifinal.
The winners will play for the gold on Sunday night with the two losing teams competing for the bronze.
