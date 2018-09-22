TENERIFE, Spain — The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gets underway on Saturday with eight games. The U.S. will tip off against Senegal in its quest for a third consecutive championship, something the Americans have never done in their storied history.

While the U.S. has been the dominant force in the sport for the past few decades, Latvia, Belgium and Puerto Rico are making their debuts in the tournament. Belgium and Puerto Rico cap off the first night facing each other while Latvia plays China to tip things off.

Other games on Saturday include: Australia-Nigeria; Korea-France; Turkey-Argentina; Greece-Canada; and Japan Spain.

The Americans are led by five-time participant Sue Bird and her backcourt partner Diana Taurasi. The pair has helped the U.S. win the last two titles, beating host Spain for the 2014 championship.