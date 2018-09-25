SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain — The Latest on the FIBA Women's World Cup Day 3 (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Liz Cambage scored 24 of her 25 points in the first half, hitting her first 11 shots, to help Australia rout Turkey 90-64 on the final day of group play at the FIBA World Cup.

The 6-foot-8 Australia center was unstoppable in the 12-plus minutes she played as she helped her team build a 53-33 halftime lead.

"I had a really good season in the WNBA and it really helped my confidence. I was looking to get stronger mentally and to get better," Cambage said. "I did that this year and I have taken it into this tournament. Sandy (Brondello) is such a great coach and we have such a great group of girls. It is exciting times for the Opals."

With the big advantage, Cambage played sparingly in the second half.

Cayla George added 12 points and Sami Whitcomb had 11 for Australia (3-0), which clinched first place in its pool.

Quanitra Hollingsworth scored 11 points to lead Turkey (1-2).

___

1:25 p.m.

Yuki Miyazawa scored 15 points and Maki Takada adder 14 to help Japan beat Puerto Rico 69-61 on the final day of group play at the FIBA Women's World Cup.

Japan advanced to the second round where it will play rival China or Senegal.

Leading 27-25 midway through the second quarter, Monica Okoye hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run for Japan (2-1). By the time Ashley Perez connected on a 3-pointer for Puerto Rico, it was 40-28.

Japan led by 15 at the half and the lead ballooned to 19 before Puerto Rico rallied to get within six early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

Despite the early 11 a.m. tip time, the crowd was loud and energized. The local organizing committee brought in school kids to fill the stands. They made flags and signs to support the two teams and also brought in drums, creating a festive atmosphere. Usually camp and school days in the WNBA have the kids cheering for the home team. Here, with the kids equally divided, both sides had loud support.

"It was a great atmosphere, even better than WNBA kids games because they were cheering for both sides," said Jazmon Gwathmey, who scored 23 points for Puerto Rico and plays for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

Jennifer O'Neill added 20 for Puerto Rico (0-3), which went winless in its first World Cup.

____

11 a.m.

The crowds for the opening two days of play at the FIBA Women's World Cup have been strong with games taking place over the weekend.

With the final day of the preliminary round on a Tuesday, the local organizing committee brought in school kids to fill the stands for the early 11 a.m. tip. They made flags and signs to support the two teams and also brought in drums, creating a festive atmosphere. Usually camp and school days in the WNBA have the kids cheering for the home team. Here, with the kids equally divided, both sides had loud support.

The Puerto Rico and Japan players looked up in the stands, smiling and waving before the game at their new supporters.

About the only glitch was the kids making noise during the national anthems.

___

10 a.m.

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, Canada and France will cap the third day of preliminary round play at the FIBA Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

The winner of that game will secure first place in Group A and potentially avoid playing the U.S. until the gold medal game if both teams advance that far.

Canada was ousted from the Olympics in the quarterfinals by France in 2016.

Other games on Tuesday include U.S.-Latvia; Japan-Puerto Rico; Australia-Turkey; South Korea-Greece; Senegal-China; Argentina-Nigeria and Belgium-Spain.

The U.S., Australia and Spain have pretty much already wrapped up the top seeds in the other groups.

Senegal and Nigeria are trying to become the first two African teams ever to advance out of pool play. On Sunday, they became the first to ever win a preliminary round game.