A'ja Wilson capped her stellar year with WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

The No. 1 pick in the draft this past April averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Las Vegas. It's the second-highest scoring average for a rookie in league history, trailing only Seimone Augustus' 21.9 points in 2006.

The former South Carolina star received all 39 votes from a national media panel and is the second consecutive former Gamecock to win the award. Allisha Gray of Dallas won it last season.

Wilson scored in double figures in every game and had the Aces in the hunt for a playoff berth until the final weekend of the season.

She is currently playing with the U.S. national team and is in the mix to make the World Cup team.