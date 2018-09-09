2018 — A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas
2018 — Allisha Gray, Dallas
2016 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
2015 — Jewell Loyd, Seattle
2014 — Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut
2013 — Elena Delle Donne, Chicago
2012 — Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles
2011 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2010 — Tina Charles, Connecticut
2009 — Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta
2008 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles
2007 — Armintie Price, Chicago
2006 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota
2005 — Temeka Johnson, Washington
2004 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix
2003 — Cheryl Ford, Detroit
2002 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana
2001 — Jackie Stiles, Portland
2000 — Betty Lennox, Minnesota
1999 — Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington, Rookie
1999 — Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento, Newcomer of the Year
1998 — Tracy Reid, Charlotte, Rookie
1998 — Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland, Newcomer of the Year
