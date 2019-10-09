Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81
Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut 90, Washington 86
Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
