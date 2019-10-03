Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Nunes files $77M suit, alleging Iowa farm story defamed him
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has filed yet another lawsuit against a major media organization, claiming he was defamed in a magazine story about his family's Iowa dairy farm.
The Latest: 4 hospitalized after parachute training exercise
The Latest on an Army training parachute accident (all times local):
Atlantic City mayor admits theft from youth basketball team
Atlantic City's mayor admitted to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball team he founded, becoming the latest in a line of corrupt city officials so long that it spawned a hit HBO TV series.
'Flash drought' worsening across 14 Southern US states
More than 45 million people across 14 Southern states are now in the midst of what's being called a "flash drought" that's cracking farm soil, drying up ponds and raising the risk of wildfires, scientists said Thursday.
Son of ex-US Rep. Chris Collins pleads guilty in stock fraud
The son of former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty Thursday in an insider trading case that ruined his Republican father's political career.