Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Last defendant sentenced in Chicago shooting that wounded 13
The last man convicted in a 2013 shooting in a Chicago park that left 13 people wounded, including a 3-year-old, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:4-7-9(four, seven, nine)05-11-13-23-26(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $160,00011-38-44-48-70, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-eight, seventy;…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:11-38-44-48-70, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-eight, seventy; Mega…
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-05-06-26-30-35, Doubler: N(one, five, six, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five; Doubler:…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-04-15-19-26(two, four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $37,000¶ Maximum…