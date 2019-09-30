Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Collins expected to plead guilty in insider trading case
U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from western New York, is expected to plead guilty in an insider trading case accusing him of leaking confidential information in an urgent phone call made from a White House picnic, according to court records filed Monday.
National
Investigator: Archdiocese meeting obligation in abuse crisis
An independent investigator praised the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York for its response to the sexual abuse crisis, saying no priest or deacon remains in ministry in the Manhattan-based archdiocese who has been credibly abused of sexual abuse.
National
2 died before political donor's arrest. Some question delay
When a dead man was carried out of Ed Buck's apartment two years ago, members of the gay political club he lavished with thousands of dollars in political donations swiftly ousted him.
Variety
The Latest: Defense: Dallas cop's mistakes understandable
The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):
National
Stocks march higher as investors head to 3Q finish line
Stocks marched higher in afternoon trading Monday as investors moved closer to wrapping up a highly volatile quarter in which the market was buffeted by swings in the U.S.-China trade war.