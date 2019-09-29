Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
California resident hospitalized with more than 100 stings
A Southern California resident has been hospitalized after being stung by bees more than 100 times.
Nation
Snowstorm hits northern Rocky Mountains; Montana gets brunt
Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.
Nation
Terrorism charge against SUV driver in suburban Chicago mall
A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Sunday with a state terrorism and ordered held without bond.
National
NYPD officer shot and killed during struggle with suspect
A New York City police officer grappling with an armed man died early Sunday in the Bronx after being shot three times, possibly with his own gun.
Nation
Sheriff: 4 inmates escape county jail in Ohio
A sheriff says four inmates have overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.