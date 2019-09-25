Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Delta defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes
Pit bulls still aren't welcome on Delta Air Lines.Delta says it hasn't figured out how to ensure passengers' safety around pits bulls, so it's continuing…
National
California ballot proposal would tighten data privacy rules
A San Francisco developer who pressured California lawmakers into enacting the nation's most sweeping data privacy act is pushing a ballot measure to expand the law.
Variety
Texas inmate set to be executed for killing 2 stepsons
A Texas inmate who says he's intellectually disabled is set to be executed Wednesday evening for fatally stabbing his two stepsons during an attack more than 12 years ago in their North Texas home that also killed his wife.
Variety
Workers, car owners, dealers and GM feel pinch from strike
As the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors stretches into a second week, it's not just the company and striking workers getting pinched.
Business
Fire threat brings power cuts to thousands in California
Tens of thousands of Northern Californians will find themselves without electricity Wednesday as Pacific Gas & Electric cuts power to reduce the threat of hot, dry, gusty weather knocking down power lines and sparking wildfires.