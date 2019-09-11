No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 10 p.m.
TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD
