No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 10 p.m.
TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Man from United Kingdom dies in Arizona skydiving crash
Authorities say a man from the United Kingdom has died in a skydiving crash in northern Arizona.
National
The Latest: Authorities release 5 names in fatal boat fire
The Latest on a fatal scuba diving boat fire that killed 34 people (all times local):
National
Democrats step on shaky political ground with fracking bans
Several Democratic presidential candidates are running on a promise to ban fracking and stepping on unstable political ground as they do so.
Variety
What we know so far about the US vaping illness outbreak
U.S. health officials are investigating what might be causing hundreds of serious breathing illnesses in people who use e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. They have…
TV & Media
Nielsen says it will include out-of-home viewing soon
Television networks will be happy to know that ratings will go up for many of their programs next year, simply because the Nielsen company will count more people.