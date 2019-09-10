No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 10 p.m.
TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD
Trump issues new, revised order to counter terrorism
A day before the anniversary of 9/11, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to expand the administration's ability to go after terrorists and their financiers and supporters.
Variety
Sazerac House celebrates New Orleans cocktail culture
Visitors to New Orleans who want to learn more about cocktails will soon have a new place to go.
Business
Relatives of passengers killed in Boeing crash protest in DC
Families of the passengers who died in one of the Boeing 737 Max crashes lobbied Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday to slow what they…
Variety
Tech companies drag US stocks lower for second straight day
Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, as investors turned away from large multinationals in favor of smaller, U.S.-focused companies…
Variety
Apple unveils a cheaper iPhone and pricing for streaming TV
Apple unveiled new iPhones that are largely unchanged from previous models and accompanied by an unexpected price cut for the cheapest model, underscoring the company's efforts to counteract a sales slump of its flagship product.