Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT

Friday, Aug. 31: Phoenix 86, Seattle 66

Sunday, Sept. 2: Phoenix 86, Seattle 84

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Seattle 94, Phoenix 84

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Atlanta 78, Washington 75

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta 81, Washington 76

Sunday, Sept. 2: Washington 97, Atlanta 76

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington 86, Atlanta 81

Friday, Sept. 7: Seattle 89, Washington 76

Sunday, Sept. 9: Seattle 75, Washington 73

Wednesday, Sept 12: Seattle 98, Washington 82