Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
Washington 96, Los Angeles 64
Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86
Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT
Friday, Aug. 31: Phoenix 86, Seattle 66
Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Atlanta 78, Washington 75
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta 81, Washington 76
Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA
Thursday, Sept. 6: TBD, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 12: TBD, TBA
x-Friday, Sept. 14: TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD, 8 p.m.
