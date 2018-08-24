Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
Washington 96, Los Angeles 64
Phoenix at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Atlanta, TBA
