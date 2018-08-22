Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
TBD at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Atlanta, TBA
TBD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Facebook takes down 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Facebook has identified and banned hundreds of accounts, groups and pages engaged in misleading political behavior, a far larger discovery than a "sophisticated" effort it…
National
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on 8 charges
Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president's associates.
National
Q&A: What Cohen's plea and Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
A bad day in court for former associates of President Donald Trump could foreshadow hard days ahead for the president.In a New York courtroom, Trump's…
National
In courtroom, Manafort stood frozen as 8 guilty counts read
Paul Manafort stood stoic and unblinking, his hands clasped in front of him, as a court clerk read off eight guilty counts against him — a list of offenses that could send President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman to prison for more than a decade.
National
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
The unveiling of federal criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer came with drama as attorney Michael Cohen went farther than prosecutors were willing to go in pointing fingers. Not only did Cohen plead guilty to all eight charges, but he directly implicated the president in the payment of hush money to two women who claim they had affairs with him.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.