Dallas vs. Phoenix at Tempe, Ariz., 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
TBD at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
TBD at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at TBD, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at TBD, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Atlanta, TBA
Michigan official faces manslaughter trial over Flint deaths
A judge on Monday ordered Michigan's health director to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in two deaths linked to Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, the highest-ranking official to face criminal charges as a result of the city's tainted water scandal.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:07-11-14-21-29(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $29,000
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:6-0-3(six, zero, three)03-06-20-23-46(three, six, twenty, twenty-three, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $140,000Estimated jackpot: $102 million07-11-14-21-29(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $29,000Estimated…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:03-06-20-23-46(three, six, twenty, twenty-three, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Police: Man tries to suffocate 4-month-old daughter
Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with attempted murder after he tried to suffocate his 4-month-old daughter.
