Dallas vs. Phoenix at Tempe, Ariz., 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
TBD at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
TBD at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at TBD, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at TBD, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Atlanta, TBA
TBD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Variety
Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's scenic road
A wildfire in Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing more evacuations and has burned within a half-mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Nation
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.