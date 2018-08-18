More from Star Tribune
Q&A: The hajj pilgrimage and its significance in Islam
Around 1.6 million Muslims from around the world are beginning the five-day hajj pilgrimage on Sunday. They will circle Islam's most sacred site, the cube-shaped…
Nation
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them, according to court documents filed by an attorney defending the girls' father against accusations that he killed his children and wife.
National
Manafort judge says he fears for jurors' safety
The judge in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial saiys he has received threats and he fears for the "peace and safety" of the jurors deciding the fate of the former Trump campaign chairman.
National
Minnesota court sees burgeoning backlog of deportation cases
A person accused of a crime in the United States has a constitutional right to a speedy trial. But if you find yourself waiting for a hearing at the nondescript office building that serves as the federal immigration court in Bloomington, justice may not be swift.
Local
Wisconsin woman raises, releases monarch butterflies
What started as a joke has become a 10-year hobby for an Eau Claire woman.
