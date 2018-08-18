More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Reusse: Former U assistant bringing his football smarts to Maple Grove
Gordy Shaw's college coaching odyssey spanned four decades, including 14 years with the Gophers before being let go by Tim Brewster. Now he's moved to a different level.
Twins
Joe Mauer's pinch-hit, three-run homer carries Twins to fourth consecutive victory
Joe Mauer delivered a go-ahead blast in the seventh.
Sports
BOXSCORE: Twins 5, Detroit 4
Follow along to Friday night's game at Target Field.
Twins
Rougned Odor drives in 3 for Rangers in 6-4 win over Angels
Rougned Odor drove in three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, Joey Gallo ripped a two-run double and the Texas Rangers beat the pitching-depleted Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Friday night.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis lawyer Ralph Strangis, who put together big deals, dies at 82
Strangis helped drive airline merger, got Target Field off the ground.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.