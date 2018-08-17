More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Hacker of celebrity photos asking for leniency
A Connecticut man is asking for leniency while facing sentencing for hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people.
National
Detroit lawmaker apologizes for calling opponent racial slur
A black Detroit lawmaker has apologized for using racial slurs against an Asian-American opponent for state Senate.
National
Government appealing ruling cafe owner won't be deported
The federal government is appealing a ruling that a southwestern Michigan restaurant owner from Turkey who has been facing deportation for more than a decade will be allowed to stay in the United States.
Music
Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles
Police say rapper Young Thug was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car.
National
The Latest: DC mayor taunts Trump on military parade
The Latest on President Donald Trump's military parade (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.